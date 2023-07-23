CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 24,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $3,035,268.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,442.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,543 shares of company stock worth $6,169,713. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONMED Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

NYSE CNMD opened at $122.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.43. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.