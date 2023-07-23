Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,964,253 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,964,253 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

