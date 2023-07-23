Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coursera were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,653,022.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,653,022.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,844 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

