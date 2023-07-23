Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

