DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in SFL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SFL by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SFL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.80. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

