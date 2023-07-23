DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.