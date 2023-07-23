DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $142,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.67 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Barclays lifted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

