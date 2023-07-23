DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 11.61%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

