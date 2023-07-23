DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.72 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 454.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,544.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $246,762 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Barings BDC Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
