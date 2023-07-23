DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSOS. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

