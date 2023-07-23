DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

WHF stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $146,709.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Stories

