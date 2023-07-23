DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 318.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $106.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

