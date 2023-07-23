Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

