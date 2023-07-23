Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 98.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

