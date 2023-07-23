DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

DTM opened at $52.41 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

