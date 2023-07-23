Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

