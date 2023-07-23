Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elastic were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Elastic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

ESTC opened at $63.86 on Friday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

