Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.8% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,998 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.