EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About EnPro Industries

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.