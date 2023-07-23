Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after purchasing an additional 160,209 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.