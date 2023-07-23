Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $156.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

