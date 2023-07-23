Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. UBS Group began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

