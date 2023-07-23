First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

