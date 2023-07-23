Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

