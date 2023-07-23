Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $2,820,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 57,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $16.77 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

