Garrison Asset Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

