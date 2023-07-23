Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.40.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after buying an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7,675.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 1,184,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 385,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

