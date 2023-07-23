Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,800 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

