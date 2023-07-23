Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,600 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SouthState were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

SouthState Trading Down 0.9 %

SouthState stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.