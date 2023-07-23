Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 70,081 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $156.59.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.