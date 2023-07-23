Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.