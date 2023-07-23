Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $85.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.