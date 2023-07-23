Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

