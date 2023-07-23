Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $22,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NYSE:MHK opened at $110.29 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

