Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RETA. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,637,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $110.86 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $113.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RETA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

