Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 12,400 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.1 %

SYNH opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

