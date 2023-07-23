Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 9.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in HealthEquity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $62.75 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

