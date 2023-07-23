Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,600 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

