Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 43.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 266,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $116.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

