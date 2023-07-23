Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 59.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

