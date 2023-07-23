Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

ABG opened at $232.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

