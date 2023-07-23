Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CADE shares. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.74 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

