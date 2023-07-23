Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.78 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

