Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

