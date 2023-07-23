Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,381 shares of company stock valued at $32,714,430 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $100.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

