Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,866,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 930,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

