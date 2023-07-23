Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

