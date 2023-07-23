Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $699,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,798 shares of company stock valued at $672,471. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.