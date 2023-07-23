Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $703,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,342 shares of company stock worth $3,313,471. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $24.22 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

