Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.6 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,781.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,357,379 shares of company stock worth $222,593,317. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.